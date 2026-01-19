Melissa Leo, the Oscar-winning actress known for her role in "The Fighter," says winning Hollywood's biggest award did not help her career the way many people expect.

In a recent Q&A with The Guardian, Leo shared that her work life was actually stronger before she took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2011.

"Winning an Oscar has not been good for me or my career," Leo said. "I didn't dream of it, I never wanted it and I had a much better career before I won."

Her honest comments came as she reflected on what it felt like to hear her name called on Oscar night, a moment many actors spend years hoping for.

Leo explained that when she won, she was already having a strong awards season. She had earned several major honors for "The Fighter" and felt the win was possible, but not something she chased.

According to Variety, she recalled sitting in the large theater when legendary actor Kirk Douglas presented the award and announced her name.

At that moment, she said her main thought was meeting Douglas, not the long-term impact of the Oscar.

She also spoke about the pressure of standing on the Oscar stage. Looking out at the crowd in the Dolby Theatre was overwhelming. "Every single actor, director and producer you recognize is staring you in the face," she said.

Melissa Leo Regrets Swearing During Oscar Speech

That intense moment led to her famously swearing during her acceptance speech, something she still regrets.

"I'm still sorry I cursed," Leo said. She explained that while she uses strong language in everyday life, it does not belong on live television, USA Today reported.

She added that she was thankful for the broadcast delay, which softened the moment for viewers at home.

Leo won the Oscar for playing Alice Ward, the tough mother of boxer Micky Ward, in the 2010 film directed by David O. Russell.

The movie also starred Mark Wahlberg and Christian Bale, with Bale winning Best Supporting Actor the same night. The Oscar was Leo's first win after earning an earlier nomination for "Frozen River" in 2009.

Despite her disappointment with how the award affected her career, Leo continued working steadily in film and television.

She appeared in movies like "Flight, Prisoners," "The Equalizer," and "Novitiate," along with TV projects such as "I Know This Much Is True."

In past interviews, Leo has said the Oscar changed her life, but not always in a positive way. She admitted that she expected more opportunities to appear after the win and had to adjust when that did not happen.