Martin Lawrence is back on stage with his "Y'all Know What It Is!" tour, and people aren't just talking about his jokes—they're buzzing about how much slimmer he looks these days. When he hit Washington, D.C., and Virginia Beach recently, fans online couldn't stop comparing the 60-year-old comedian's new look to the old days.

Lawrence, best known for films such as "Bad Boys" and his hit "sitcom" Martin, shared photos from the shows on Jan. 18, appearing in fitted leather outfits that emphasized his trimmer frame.

He's rocking fitted leather, showing off his new shape, and just captioned it, "DC and VA brought the love!" But honestly, most of the comments zeroed in on how different he looks now, not what he said on stage according to coverage by Atlantablackstar .

Tons of fans were pumped. Some cheered him on for both the show and his appearance. One person wrote, "That was a hell of a show. That was a hell of a way to bring in the New Year." Someone else was excited to see Marty Mar skinny again! and plenty more echoed the same vibe—"looking good, Marty Mar!" and another joking, "Bro really lost that big momma weight."

But not everyone was celebrating; a few fans worried he looks too thin now and started speculating about his health. One bluntly said, "Sum ain't right!" Another got a bit serious, writing, "Combination of Stroke + Old Age...it is what it is. I commend him for not giving up."

Someone else pointed out, "Nah. That was before, we all saw that, when Will had to be helping him move around. But now he's lost weight but still has that stroke look."

Honestly, this isn't the first time people have worried about him. When he was out promoting "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," fans noticed Will Smith sometimes helped him walk at events. Things heated last year after Rickey Smiley posted a backstage video that had some folks reading into Lawrence's body language.

@nlistreport There Is Something Going On with Martin 😯 badboyrideordie badboys martinlawrence willsmith ♬ original sound - NLR NEWS

Lawrence has tried to shut down these rumors. In a June 2024 interview with Hot 97's Ebro Darden, he said, "I'm fine. I'm in God's hands. I'm blessed," per The Independent. He continued, "I'm glad to be waking up every day and everything ... I'm all good. No need for people to be concerned. I'm healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!"

Lawrence is scheduled to continue his tour with upcoming shows in, "Rockford, Illinois" on January 23, and "Gary, Indiana," on January 24.