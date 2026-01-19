An exclusive analysis of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recently shared dance video has sparked renewed discussion about the couple's relationship dynamics, editing choices and public image.

The short Instagram clip, posted Jan. 17, shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recreating a playful dance moment, but experts and viewers have offered sharply divided interpretations of what the footage reveals.

According to an exclusive report by RadarOnline, body language expert Traci Brown assessed the couple's demeanor and noted contrasting energy levels between the spouses. In her initial observation, Brown said, "He certainly isn't as excited or engaged in this as she is," pointing to Harry's reserved posture as Markle approached him dancing.

The expert further analyzed their interaction at the start of the clip, explaining, "To start, they're on really different pages. He's looking away as she moves towards him, very excited, with her hands in the air." She also focused on Markle's movements, adding, "You can tell how excited someone is by how high their hands are. And this is as excited as you can get."

The video later shows the couple drawing closer during the dance, prompting a different interpretation. Brown described their physical closeness, saying, "He does reach for her, but isn't nearly as excited. His feet are still." As the dance continues, she acknowledged signs of intimacy, noting, "He does pull her close, and their pelvises are pressed together. There's no daylight there, so that says they're close." She added, "Also, they put their foreheads together, which also says they're close."

Attention has also centered on a noticeable jump cut in the video. Brown questioned the edit, stating, "There is a cut in the video, so something went wrong in there that they don't want us to see."

She also cast doubt on Markle's claim that the couple's four-year-old daughter filmed the clip, saying, "I have my doubts that a four-year-old filmed this. It's framed really nicely." Brown continued, "The only legit technological way it could happen is if they just sat her behind the camera on a gimbal that was set to follow them. Either way, she certainly wasn't in charge."

Public reaction to the video has been mixed. One social media user criticized the clip, writing, "I never thought I was going to see anything worse than their pregnancy twerking cringefest. I was wrong."

Another added, "Normally, parents film their children having fun, not the other way around. There's no way a four-year-old Lili filmed this. Trying to prove how in love and happy they are."

A third commenter said, "Nothing she does ever feels genuine." Supporters, however, praised the couple, with one fan writing, "Ten years on, and Harry and Meghan are still so hot for each other."

In separate news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing claims of a possible "U-turn" on shielding Archie and Lilibet after a Christmas photo showed Archie more clearly than usual and their children were briefly mentioned in a charity rebrand.

Experts told the Mirror this appears to be a carefully managed, gradual shift — a subtle repositioning rather than a full move toward public exposure — aimed at easing curiosity while keeping firm control over their children's visibility.