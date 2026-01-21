Lala Kent is opening up about her body insecurities and plans for plastic surgery after welcoming two children, speaking honestly about how pregnancy changed her confidence and self-image.

The 35-year-old reality star shared her thoughts on the Jan. 16 episode of iHeartRadio's "An Unlikely Affair" podcast, where she talked about loving pregnancy but struggling with how her body looks afterward.

Kent, who is a mother to Ocean, 4, and Sosa, 16 months, said her stomach has changed since her second pregnancy.

"I love being pregnant. It's my most favorite thing," Kent said. "But since my second baby, my stomach — depending on how I move — it's a little creepy. I'm being vulnerable right now."

Kent explained that body insecurities affect everyone, no matter their looks or lifestyle. She said it's normal to look in the mirror and notice things you don't love, especially after having children.

While she joked about how a third pregnancy could change her body even more, her tone stayed honest and reflective.

During the podcast, Kent also revealed she has already reached out to doctors about possibly getting a boob job. Comparing her current shape to the Grinch, she said she feels excited about exploring her options after nursing two children.

"I did inquire about a boob job," she shared, adding that she was eager to learn more about the process, US Magazine reported.

Lala Kent is opening up about her body after welcoming two children. https://t.co/qn96FOCbtX — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 20, 2026

Read more: Lala Kent Takes a Dig at Ex Randall Emmett by Revealing Personal Details About Their Relationship

Lala Kent Details Implant Problems

Kent later expanded on her plans in a separate episode of her "Untraditionally Lala" podcast, announcing she is preparing for implant revision surgery.

According to Yahoo, she explained that her current breast implants, which she got in 2022, have caused health concerns since giving birth to Sosa in September 2024.

"My body created life. Love that part," Kent said. "But my right [implant] is concaved on one side and is working its way up to the collarbone."

She said doctors identified the issue as capsular contracture, a condition where the body begins to reject an implant by forming scar tissue.

Kent acknowledged that some listeners might question her choice to have implants but made it clear she feels confident in her decision.

Kent explained that her upcoming surgery is for two reasons: health and confidence. While she appreciates what her body has done for her children, she admitted she no longer feels comfortable with how her breasts look.

"I just don't feel confident with them," she said, adding that fixing the issue will help both physically and emotionally.