Bella Hadid has publicly accused Dolce & Gabbana of racism and xenophobia after the fashion house faced criticism for the model lineup at its recent men's show during Milan Fashion Week.

The 29-year-old supermodel spoke out in the comments section of a viral video posted by fashion creator Elias Medini, also known as Lyas.

Medini criticized Dolce & Gabbana's fall/winter menswear show, saying the runway featured an almost entirely white group of models.

He described the lineup as "fifty shades of white," pointing out the lack of Asian, dark-skinned, or Arab models.

Hadid agreed with the criticism and did not hold back. "Shocked people actually support this company still it's embarrassing," she wrote, DailyMail reported.

She added that the issue went beyond just the models, calling out the "models / stylists / casting the whole damn thing."

Her comment quickly gained attention, earning tens of thousands of likes. In a follow-up message, Hadid accused the brand of long-standing issues.

She wrote that the company has "beeeen cancelled.... years of racism sexism bigotry xenophobia ... how are we shocked still?"

Bella Hadid drags ‘embarrassing’ Dolce & Gabbana for ‘years of racism, sexism, bigotry’ after controversial show https://t.co/k0byoVtznK pic.twitter.com/gUUrG1P1fR — Page Six (@PageSix) January 20, 2026

Insider Supports Bella Hadid's D&G Criticism

According to PageSix, the Dolce & Gabbana show, titled "The Portrait of Man," promoted itself as a celebration of "the singular identity of every man."

Critics said the message did not match what they saw on the runway, which appeared to show very little diversity.

The contrast between the show's theme and its casting choices fueled even more backlash online.

Other voices in the fashion world supported Hadid's stance. Stylist and editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson also commented, saying the industry often keeps making excuses for brands with repeated harmful behavior. She warned that ignoring these issues allows them to grow bigger over time.

The backlash comes as Dolce & Gabbana continues to face scrutiny for past controversies.

In 2018, the brand canceled a major fashion show in Shanghai after an ad campaign and alleged messages from co-founder Stefano Gabbana were widely criticized as racist toward Chinese people. The company later issued an apology.