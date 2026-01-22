DC Studios has hired screenwriter Christina Hodson to write "The Brave and the Bold," the upcoming "Batman" film set in the DC Universe.

Hodson has been working on the project since at least fall 2025, according to sources familiar with the development. The film will center on Batman and his son Damian Wayne, a young assassin raised by the League of Assassins whom Bruce never knew existed. Andy Muschietti, who directed "The Flash," remains attached to direct the project, though his involvement depends on timing and availability.

The writing process is still in its early stages, with sources indicating that a final draft may take some time as DC Studios adopts a measured development approach, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently stated on social media that he is "dependent on when there's an actionable script ready" and does not want to overshadow Matt Reeves' "The Batman Part II," which releases in October 2027.

Hodson brings significant experience working within the DC universe. She wrote the screenplay for "The Flash," which Muschietti directed in 2023. She also penned "Birds of Prey," the 2020 film starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Rotten Tomatoes reported.

Her other credits include writing "Bumblebee," the 2018 Transformers spinoff that received positive reviews. Additionally, Hodson wrote a script for an unproduced "Batman Beyond" film that reportedly impressed studio executives.

The screenplay is based on writer Grant Morrison and artist Andy Kubert's acclaimed run on the Batman comics. Gunn has described Damian Wayne as "our favorite Robin" and "a little son of a bitch" who is both an assassin and murderer, setting up a complex father-son dynamic.

Hodson joined a writers' room assembled by Gunn in January 2023 to develop the overarching story for the DC Universe. DC Studios has not officially commented on Hodson's involvement with "The Brave and the Bold."

The project faces unique challenges as DC navigates having two separate Batman franchises. Gunn confirmed he will not release two Batman movies in the same year and wants to give Reeves' trilogy sufficient space. "The Brave and the Bold" will introduce a new actor as Batman for the DC Universe, separate from Robert Pattinson's portrayal in Reeves' films, as per Yahoo News.