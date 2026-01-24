King Charles III has reportedly tasked Princess Kate with helping to mend the ongoing rift within the royal family.

The National Examiner has an exclusive report that says this move comes six years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their royal duties, which caused a lot of problems in the monarchy. A source close to the king revealed that Charles has directed Kate to play a key role in welcoming the Sussexes back into the fold.

"Charles acknowledges that the Sussexes have made a lot of missteps, but he's willing to forgive them," the source said. The initiative is believed to be part of Charles's broader effort to ease tensions, especially as he manages serious health challenges. The king recently disclosed that his treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer will be reduced in 2026, after initially announcing his diagnosis in 2024.

"Charles is dealing with serious health issues while running the monarchy and he genuinely feels like the family infighting is ridiculous in the grand scheme of things," the source added. "As far as Charles is concerned, this petty drama has gone on long enough. He has no patience left for it."

The relationship between Kate and Meghan has been strained, particularly after Prince Harry and Meghan spoke critically of Kate in interviews and Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare. The couple alleged that Kate's behavior caused emotional distress for Meghan before their 2018 wedding.

Despite past tensions, King Charles reportedly believes "life is too precious to hang on to resentments" and trusts Kate to act as a mediator. "He isn't asking her to be best friends with Meghan, but he wants to see real effort on her part to play nice," the source said.

Meanwhile, as per Marca, the monarch is reportedly considering a rare meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their planned visit to Britain this summer, but sources say the monarch's primary motivation is to see his youngest grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The royal family has been marked by tension and estrangement for several years, with relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the monarchy remaining strained. Since Harry and Meghan relocated to California, contact has been limited, especially between Charles and his grandchildren.

According to insiders, the King's desire to reconnect with Archie and Lilibet could override ongoing hostilities and pride, prompting a brief reunion. Harry is expected in Britain in July as part of preparations for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

"There is a great deal of hostility here, and if Harry and Meghan are looking for a way to ease tensions with Charles, bringing the children into the picture would be the most natural and effective approach," a palace source said.