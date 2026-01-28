Graham Norton is staying tight-lipped about one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings, and he's having a bit of fun doing it.

The longtime TV host recently joked that he signed "so many NDAs" after being invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding.

Norton shared the comment on the Jan. 27 episode of his Wanging On podcast while chatting with cohost Maria McErlane.

When the topic of Swift's big day came up, Norton quickly shut it down with humor.

"I can say nothing," he said, laughing. "I signed so many NDAs."

The joke didn't stop there. Norton even teased that he might be the one marrying the couple.

"Travis has kind of stepped down," he said, adding that on the wedding day he would reveal himself with a surprise, ENews reported.

The playful moment showed Norton's excitement while still keeping all real details secret.

McErlane jokingly tried to secure an invite as Norton's plus-one, but he made it clear that spot is already taken.

Norton confirmed his husband, filmmaker Jono McLeod, will be attending with him. When McErlane pressed her case, Norton replied bluntly, "Over my husband's dead body."

Graham Norton Jokes He’s Signed “So Many NDAs” for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding https://t.co/PJg3PaK4cA via @enews — Author Mark Barresi, Paranormal Investigator #LGM (@PayneConservat1) January 27, 2026

Graham Norton Invited to Taylor Swift's Wedding

According to People, Swift personally invited Norton to the wedding during her appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" in October.

When Norton asked about the date, Swift hinted that guests would find out soon. "Oh, you'll know," she said, before adding that she planned to invite him.

When Norton joked that inviting him meant it must be a big event, Swift agreed, saying, "It's huge."

Swift, who got engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in August, has shared that she's excited to plan a large celebration.

She explained that smaller weddings can be more stressful, while bigger ones feel more relaxed and fun. "It's gonna be fun," she said, before quickly laughing at herself for sharing too much.

Kelce has also hinted at the timing. On a January 2025 episode of his "New Heights" podcast, he said summer makes the most sense because of his football schedule.

"My friends always do it in the summer," he explained, noting that fall weddings don't seem ideal.