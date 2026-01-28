Carolina Matovac, the fiancée of Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, has shared heartbreaking news about losing her unborn baby while she was fighting for her own life during a severe health crisis last summer.

In a Jan. 26 Instagram post, Matovac, 25, revealed that the pregnancy loss happened during the same period she suffered sudden heart failure and later received a life-saving heart transplant in France.

Her message marked what would have been the day she and Dahlin were meant to meet their baby.

"Today was meant to be the day we finally met you," Matovac wrote. "You will always hold a special place in our hearts as our first baby, even though we never had the chance to meet."

According to US Magazine, she added that her love for the child is "endless" and shared that the pregnancy played a key role in saving her life.

According to Matovac, her concern for the baby pushed her to take her symptoms seriously while vacationing with Dahlin in the South of France. When she became ill, that decision led them to seek medical help right away.

"If it weren't for my worries about you, we might never have called for help and gone to the hospital," she explained. "Because of that decision, I was in the right place at the right time during my first heart failure."

Rasmus Dahlin's Fiancée Survives Life Support

Doctors later placed Matovac on life support as she waited for an organ donation. She ultimately underwent an emergency heart transplant, a procedure that saved her life after weeks in critical condition.

Dahlin previously shared that she needed CPR multiple times to stay alive before receiving her new heart.

Matovac ended her post by honoring the child she lost, calling the baby her hero and writing, "We love you baby Matovac Dahlin."

The emotional message came two months after Matovac reflected publicly on her recovery and survival.

In a November 2025 post, she said the experience changed how she sees life. "It's essential to never take life for granted," she wrote, noting how quickly everything can change, ENews reported.

Dahlin, 25, also spoke about the ordeal earlier in the season, calling it the most difficult chapter of their lives.

He praised Matovac's strength and resilience as she continued rehabilitation to return to Buffalo.

The couple, who are both from Sweden, got engaged in 2025 after dating for more than six years.

Together, they founded the Rasmus Dahlin Foundation, which supports children and families in the Buffalo community.