Kendra Duggar is facing multiple criminal charges just days after her husband, Joseph Duggar, was arrested in a separate case involving serious allegations.

Authorities confirmed that Kendra, 27, was arrested on March 20 in Arkansas and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.

According to Daily Mail, she was later released the same day after posting a $1,470 bond. The charges came two days after Joseph Duggar was taken into custody on March 18. He faces allegations of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a family trip to Florida in 2020.

Officials in Bay County issued a warrant for his arrest, leading to his detention in Arkansas.

Police said both Kendra and Joseph now face the same additional charges related to child endangerment and false imprisonment. The couple shares four children, which is believed to be a key factor in the case.

Read more: Kendra Duggar Arrested for Child Endangerment as Joseph Duggar Faces Additional Charges

Home Review Triggers Charges Against Kendra Duggar

A source familiar with the situation explained that Kendra's arrest is not directly tied to the allegations against her husband.

"Kendra's arrest has nothing to do with Joseph's — although one precipitated another," the source said. "After his charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there."

This means her charges likely stem from a separate investigation that began after authorities reviewed the home environment following Joseph's arrest, US Magazine reported.

Video footage from the Washington County Detention Center showed Kendra during the booking process. In the clip, she is seen sitting on a bench with her hands cuffed before being directed by officers through routine intake steps, including a search and inspection.

So far, officials have not released full details explaining the exact circumstances behind the child endangerment and false imprisonment charges.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities in both Arkansas and Florida involved.

The case has drawn attention due to the couple's past connection to the reality TV show "19 Kids and Counting," which followed the Duggar family for years.

No official statements have been released by the couple, their attorneys, or family members addressing the latest charges.