Prince Andrew is facing renewed scrutiny after insiders revealed what they describe as a list of minor and highly specific reasons that allegedly led to the dismissal of his personal protection officers.

According to RadarOnline, the claims come as investigators examine the Duke of York's past conduct, including his associations with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein. Authorities are reportedly seeking to question former members of his security detail as part of the ongoing probe.

The report's sources say that those who are responsible for protecting the royal work in a demanding and unpredictable environment, where even the smallest details are strictly controlled.

One insider described the atmosphere surrounding Andrew's security team. "There has always been a sense that Andrew could be extremely particular, even over trivial matters, and that created an environment where officers felt they were constantly walking on eggshells."

The report outlines a series of alleged infractions that could lead to reassignment or removal from his detail, ranging from personal grooming choices to interactions within royal households.

The same source elaborated on the nature of those complaints. "People are now looking back at how staff were treated, and it is striking how minor issues, from something as small as wearing the wrong aftershave to interacting too casually with the household, could lead to someone being removed from the detail."

Read more: Former Prince Andrew Makes First Public Outing Since Jeffrey Epstein Arrest

Additional claims suggest officers were dismissed for actions including tying a tie in an "unacceptable" manner, attempting to befriend royal pets, or even taking sweets from within royal residences.

Another insider characterized the situation more broadly. "There were moments where professional boundaries appeared to blur, and some officers became part of the social environment rather than remaining strictly observational."

The revelations come as investigators expand efforts to gather information from former officers, though sources indicate there may be hesitation among some to cooperate.

A security source explained why some former staff may be reluctant. "These roles came with a level of access and privilege that is rare in policing, overseas travel, downtime, and proximity to a senior royal created an environment that some found very appealing."

The source added further context about the risks involved in speaking out. "There is a real hesitation about speaking out now, because doing so could expose not only what they witnessed but also the benefits they enjoyed."

The report also highlights the broader investigative focus on whether members of Andrew's protection team may have observed relevant details during his past movements.

One source described the importance of even small observations. "At its core, detectives are trying to piece together what was seen at the time and whether any details, however small, could help clarify the broader picture."

They continued emphasizing the significance of such information. "Even seemingly minor recollections could prove significant when combined with other evidence."

Another insider pointed to the seriousness of the inquiry. "The fact investigators are approaching former members of these teams shows how seriously this is being taken."

They added. "It suggests a determination to establish exactly what was known and whether anything may have been overlooked."

Andrew has denied wrongdoing, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Meanwhile,Former Prince Andrew was described by a former royal staffer as having an "entitled" attitude and believing he was "better than everyone," according to AOL. The former butler said Andrew was polite at times but gave off a sense of superiority that made him unpopular compared to other royals.

His reputation has since sharply declined following scandals and legal issues, with public opinion largely turning against him.