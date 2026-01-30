Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have sparked fresh buzz after exchanging flirty comments tied to her 2026 Super Bowl commercial, leaving fans wondering if the former couple may be closer than they appear.

Their playful online banter quickly grabbed attention, especially given their on-and-off history and the timing around one of the biggest sports events of the year.

The moment unfolded on Thursday when Booker, 29, commented on a video of Jenner's appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."

During the show, Jenner, 30, promoted her Fanatics Sportsbook partnership and joked about betting on the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, set for February 8.

According to PageSix, Booker jumped into the comments with a bold tease, writing, "I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do @kendalljenner."

Jenner didn't let the comment slide. She fired back with a sarcastic response, asking, "@dbook how's the ankle?"—a clear nod to Booker's recent ankle injury suffered during a game against the Atlanta Hawks earlier this month.

Booker leaned into the flirtation, replying, "@kendalljenner come rub it," a line that instantly sent fans speculating.

Kendall Jenner's press tour for her Fanatics Sportsbook ad is one for the books (no pun intended 😉) ... how about these Devin Booker comments 👀👀👀 📸: NBC, GC Images, Kendall Jenner/Instagram, Netflix pic.twitter.com/0aH0C8OLtC — Page Six (@PageSix) January 29, 2026

Kendall Jenner Jokes About Exes

The exchange stood out because Jenner and Booker dated on and off from 2020 until their split in October 2022. Even after the breakup, rumors of a possible reconciliation have followed them.

In September 2024, the two were photographed dining together in Miami, fueling talk that they may still be connected behind the scenes.

Their banter also ties directly into Jenner's Super Bowl ad, which pokes fun at the so-called "Kardashian Curse," RealityTea reported

The long-running internet joke suggests that athletes' careers take a downturn after dating a Kardashian-Jenner sister.

In the ad, Jenner walks through a lavish mansion filled with photos of her exes, their faces cut out, and jokes, "Haven't you heard? The internet says I'm cursed."

She goes on to tease that one ex missed the playoffs and another flopped out of the league, tossing jerseys into a bin as she speaks.

"While the world has been talking about it, I've been betting on it," she quips, adding, "How else do you think I could afford all of this? Modeling?"

Jenner ends the commercial by boarding a private jet, joking about how none of her former partners got a championship ring.