HGTV has reportedly dropped "Rehab Addict" star Nicole Curtis following the release of unaired footage showing the reality star using a racial slur. The network confirmed the disciplinary action after the video surfaced.

In an official statement shared with TMZ, HGTV said it had "recently been made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict."

The network added, "We understand that language like this is hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, and it does not align with the values of HGTV."

HGTV confirmed the show has been removed from its platforms. "Due to this incident, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace," the statement concluded.

RadarOnline obtained the video in which Curtis, 49, can be heard exclaiming "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n*****" while struggling with renovation work. In the footage, she is then heard asking her crew to delete the clip, saying, "What the f*** is that I just said? Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F*** my life."

Curtis later addressed the situation on social media, seemingly downplaying the controversy while promoting her show. She posted a photo advertising the new episode, writing that she will "go to my last breath being proud that I did this more real, more raw than anyone else."

She elaborated on her production process, saying, "It's me, it's my construction guys, on big days (meaning there's a huge build like roof going on), it's 2 cameras, but most, it's one. It's never been about how I look (I fix that in post), it's always been about the house."

Curtis also highlighted the challenges of past renovations, including encounters with "squatters, drugs, human waste, the nastiest you can imagine," adding that her team successfully restored the Doris House, noting, "Nicole Curtis (that's me) and team restore history."

Prior to HGTV's statement, the network quietly deleted an Instagram post promoting Curtis' show return. Clicking the link redirected users to a message stating, "The link to this photo or video may be broken, or the post may have been removed," signaling early damage control by the network.