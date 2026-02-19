Peter Greene, the actor best known for his roles in "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask," has died from an accidental gunshot wound, according to the New York City Chief Medical Examiner's office.

The news comes nearly two months after Greene, 60, was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment.

The medical examiner confirmed on February 18 that Greene died of a "gunshot wound of left axilla with injury of brachial artery," and ruled the death accidental, US Magazine reported.

The brachial artery is a major vessel that supplies blood to the upper arm, and a rupture can be life-threatening if not treated immediately.

Greene's body was discovered on December 12, 2025, after neighbors reported loud music coming from his apartment for more than 24 hours.

A welfare check was conducted, and officers used a locksmith to enter the home.

One neighbor recalled seeing Greene lying face down with visible injuries, along with a note that reportedly read, "I'm still a Westie," a reference to an Irish-American gang that operated in Hell's Kitchen decades ago.

Peter Greene Remembered as Brilliant Actor

Greene's longtime manager, Gregg Edwards, described the actor as a complex and talented individual.

"He was a unique individual, one of the most brilliant character actors on the planet. Had a really good heart. Cared about people," Edwards told The New York Daily News.

He added, "Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter. But he also had a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold."

The actor, born in Montclair, New Jersey, had a tumultuous life. He ran away from home at 15, lived on the streets of New York City, and later struggled with drug use.

Greene did not begin acting until his mid-20s but quickly became known for playing intense, villainous roles.

According to Daily Mail, his career included notable films such as "Clean," "Shaven" (1993), "Training Day" (2001), and "Blue Streak" (1999).

Greene was set to appear in upcoming projects, including Mascots, an independent thriller with Mickey Rourke, and "State of Confusion," a crime-drama written and directed by E.B. Hughes.

Edwards recalled the impact of Greene's death on colleagues, saying the writer-director of "Mascots," Kerry Mondragón, "broke down in tears" upon hearing the news.

Despite his on-screen persona as a villain, Greene was remembered fondly by friends and co-stars. Actress Monique Dupree wrote, "He was so good at his craft, and he was kind to others. We had such a fun time on set. RIP." Greene is survived by a sister and a brother.