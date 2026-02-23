The Prince of Wales, Prince William, briefly addressed his state of mind as he stepped onto the red carpet at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards with his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

The appearance at the British Academy Film Awards marked his first public outing since the arrest of his uncle, Prince Andrew, days earlier.

Speaking at London's Royal Festival Hall, William admitted he was not in the right mindset to watch the historical drama "Hamnet," directed by Chloé Zhao.

"I need to be in quite a calm state, and I am not at the moment. I will save it," he said, offering a rare personal glimpse amid the unfolding controversy, Fox News reported.

His comments came as public attention remains fixed on the investigation involving Andrew, who was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released from custody.

Prince William Maintains Public Duties

Authorities, including Thames Valley Police, confirmed an inquiry is underway following allegations he shared confidential information during his time as a trade envoy. The scrutiny is tied to his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in custody in 2019.

While William kept his remarks brief, his presence signaled a continued focus on royal duties.

The prince, who serves as BAFTA president, spent time greeting guests and celebrating British film, maintaining a steady public role despite the tense backdrop.

Kate, attending the ceremony after recent health challenges, shared a lighter moment about watching "Hamnet" the night before.

"I thought it was a bad idea, actually. Ended up with very puffy eyes," she said, explaining the film left her emotional. William added that she had "floods of tears," underscoring the couple's candid tone on the carpet.

According to US Magazine, the royal family has otherwise limited public comment.

King Charles III previously said he had "deepest concern" over the situation and stressed that "the law must take its course," emphasizing support for the investigative process while continuing official engagements.