Hailey Bieber has stepped forward with a significant donation to help support the family of late actor Eric Dane following his death at 53.

The model, 29, contributed $20,000 to a GoFundMe campaign set up by Dane's friends to aid his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, 54, and their two teenage daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

Dane, best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy," passed away after a courageous battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

His family shared in a statement, "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

According to US Magazine, the statement added, "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always."

The GoFundMe campaign was created shortly after Dane's passing to help support the family, who faced financial challenges due to Dane's illness limiting his ability to work.

Mike McGuiness, a close friend of Dane, explained on Instagram, "COVID and ALS did a number on his work life and he, sadly, couldn't leave his family with the resources he had hoped." He added, "Dane's death broke me... This is as hopeless an affliction one could get."

Eric Dane Fundraiser Surpasses $290K

Hailey Bieber's contribution stands out as one of the largest individual donations to the fundraiser, which also received support from other notable figures.

Brad Falchuk gave $10,000, while Guy Oseary and Dana Walden each donated $5,000, Daily Mail reported.

Producer Randall Emmett also contributed $10,000, and "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson made the largest donation to date, giving $27,000.

The fundraiser's original goal of $250,000 has since been doubled to $500,000, with donations currently surpassing $290,000.

Rebecca Gayheart expressed her gratitude for the support via Instagram, writing, "I am so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community. There aren't words to express our gratitude. You are truly holding us up during this difficult time."

Before his passing, Dane recorded a heartfelt message for his daughters in the Netflix documentary "Famous Last Words: Eric Dane," sharing lessons from his battle with ALS and emphasizing the importance of living in the present, choosing friends wisely, and fighting with dignity.

"Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words," he said in the film.