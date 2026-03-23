Actress Meagan Good marked her first wedding anniversary with husband Jonathan Majors with a heartfelt social media post that has fans reading between the lines regarding her previous marriage to filmmaker DeVon Franklin.

According to Atlanta Black Star, in her Instagram post, Good wrote, "The greatest love story I've ever known. You. Changed. My. Life... in every way I've ever dreamed... and hoped for... in ways I didn't know were tangible."

She continued, "I love you. With every breath I take. And then – whatever is next, I will still love you eternally. I pray our spirits existence- exists alongside each other inside of God forever. Happy Number 1 My Love of Life. ~ Mrs. Majors."

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The post featured the couple dressed casually in the mountains, sharing a kiss, prompting fans to congratulate them. Co-star La'Myia Good commented, "Watching you guys love one another in pure authenticity and honest admiration for one another makes my heart smile. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY. I love you guys!!!!!"

Celebrities, including La La Anthony and Rep. Jasmine Crockett, also offered congratulations.

However, some fans interpreted Good's post as a subtle jab at Franklin. One wrote, "She just wants back into mainstream Hollywood. So Devon Franklin didn't love her? Is that she's saying? Please stop playing." Another commented, "DeVon's upgrade and Meagan's downgrade need to be studied."

Majors and Good began dating shortly after Majors' 2023 domestic abuse trial involving his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors was found guilty on two misdemeanor charges and sentenced to probation and a 52-week intervention program. The couple announced their engagement at the Ebony Power 100 Gala and married in May 2025.

In a past interview via ABC News, Majors described Good as "an angel" and compared her role in his life to that of Coretta Scott King.

Fans have observed a change in Good's public image and the way she presents herself since marrying Majors. This evolution contrasts sharply with the more subdued, faith-centered persona she maintained throughout her ten-year marriage to Franklin.

While some people applaud this newfound confidence, others are left wondering what it all means for her previous relationship.

Even with the online chatter, a lot of people seem to think both couples are content with their situations.

Read More: Meagan Good Admits 'Every Friend' Told Her Not To Date Jonathan Majors: 'I Have Peace In My Heart'