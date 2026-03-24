Marvel's "Wonder Man" has been officially renewed for Season 2 at Disney+, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley set to return as Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios confirmed the pickup after the first season's eight-episode run, making "Wonder Man" one of the few live-action Marvel series on the platform to secure a second season. Only "Loki" and "Daredevil: Born Again" have previously received follow-up seasons among Marvel's live-action Disney+ shows.

The renewal was announced alongside the casting news, confirming that Abdul-Mateen and Kingsley will reprise their lead roles. Both actors play central characters in the series, which follows actor Simon Williams and ex-actor Trevor Slattery as they navigate Hollywood and superhero conflicts in "Wonder Man," according to Variety.

"Wonder Man" follows Simon Williams, a down-on-his-luck actor in Los Angeles who gains ionic-based superpowers and is pulled into the world of heroes and villains while still chasing fame.

Guided and often misled by Trevor Slattery, a washed-up performer with a chaotic past, Simon struggles to balance stunt work, auditions, and dangerous missions tied to the larger Marvel universe.

Season 2 will be produced for Disney+ under Marvel Studios' television division, maintaining continuity with the first season. Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, who helped shape "Wonder Man" in Season 1, are expected to remain key creative figures and continue the direction they established, Marvel reported.

"Wonder Man" securing a renewal is notable because several earlier Marvel streaming projects concluded after a single season, even when they proved popular with viewers. The decision suggests Marvel sees ongoing potential in Simon Williams' story as part of a more selective and focused streaming strategy.

The first season of "Wonder Man" centered on Williams' effort to manage his acting ambitions and new powers while partnering with Slattery, a disgraced performer looking for redemption. All episodes of "Wonder Man" are currently available on Disney+, giving audiences a chance to catch up before production on the new season begins.

Marvel and Disney+ have not announced a production start date or release window for Season 2 of "Wonder Man." Additional details on new cast members, episode count, and storyline are expected closer to the start of filming, as per the Radio Times.