Rachel Lindsay opened up about the challenges she faced with her ex-husband, Bryan Abasolo, regarding a prenup before their 2019 wedding.

The former Bachelorette star, now 40, shared her story during the March 25 episode of Justin Sylvester's "Yestergays" podcast.

"I did love that man," Lindsay said, reflecting on her relationship with Abasolo. Despite being a lawyer, she admitted she did not have a prenup, a decision she calls "the most expensive" of her life.

According to US Magazine, Sylvester noted that Lindsay was "the only lawyer" he knew who didn't get a prenup. Laughing, she replied, "I will forever be known as the only lawyer who didn't get a prenup. I have to eat it. I'm not gonna sit here and try and defend it, [but] I can explain it, which I will."

Lindsay explained that bringing up a prenup created tension between them. "He was disgusted when I mentioned it, which should have been a red flag," she said.

She recalled asking Abasolo whether he would expect half if there were financial differences. "And he said, 'Yes.' I kind of put it out of my mind, but I knew he was lying."

Rachel Lindsay opened up about why she didn't sign a prenup with ex-husband Bryan Abasolo before their 2019 wedding. https://t.co/dLaFkKa8hU — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 26, 2026

Rachel Lindsay Reflects on Divorce

The couple met on season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017 and married two years later in Cancun, Mexico.

Their separation was announced in December 2023, followed by Abasolo filing for divorce in January 2024. The divorce was finalized in September 2024, with Lindsay reportedly paying $500,000 in an equalization settlement, which she completed by January 2026.

"I have no problem that my ex asked for money. I made considerably more. I paid all the personal bills as far as mortgage, utilities, because he was building a business," Lindsay explained, adding that she sees her financial contributions as part of "give and take" in a marriage, People reported.

Lindsay admitted that part of the problem stemmed from Abasolo's response to her success. "I underestimated his desire for fame. I underestimated what was important to him, what he really wanted. And yes, he was jealous of my fame—100%," she said.

Reflecting on the prenup decision, Lindsay emphasized the lessons she learned. "It does hurt my feelings at times when people say, 'You're so stupid. How did you not get a prenup?' But you don't think the way things start is how they'll end. It's a hard lesson to learn."

Today, Lindsay says she feels liberated. "We are free. We are happy. Can you see the glow?" she said. "It felt like I just gave birth to a baby or I just let go."