A Hollywood enigma, a story that's lingered for years, might have just gotten a whole lot more interesting. The supposed discovery of Marilyn Monroe's secret diary is making headlines.

The Daily Mail reported that Mike Rothmiller, a former detective with the Los Angeles Police Department, says he found the elusive "red diary" tucked away in confidential LAPD intelligence files. This diary, if it's the real deal, contains personal thoughts and political ties that could upend the established story about Monroe's passing in 1962.

Monroe, an iconic actress whose life and death have been shrouded in speculation, was believed to have lost her personal diary shortly before her death. The diary's existence had long been dismissed as Hollywood folklore — until now.

Rothmiller, who worked in the LAPD's Organized Crime Intelligence Division in the late 1970s, said he discovered around 70 pages of handwritten notes labeled "Monroe's Diary" in classified police archives. The pages reportedly contain personal reflections, intimate details of Monroe's relationships, and politically charged observations.

Among the most controversial revelations are alleged entries referencing Monroe's relationships with President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. One entry reads, "Bobby and I made love at Peter's. He wants to see me again. This is our secret." Another contrasts the brothers: "Bobby is gentle. He listens to me. He's nicer than John," while a further note about JFK states, "We just kiss and have sex. I wish it was more but it's not."

Rothmiller also cites a chilling final diary entry written days before Monroe's death, mentioning a visit from Robert Kennedy: "Peter said Robert will come tomorrow," followed by, "I don't know if he will."

Monroe died in August 1962 at age 36 from a barbiturate overdose, officially ruled a probable suicide. Rothmiller argues that the diary's timing and contents raise questions about the official version of events and hint at possible political cover-ups.

In addition to the diary, Rothmiller claims to have uncovered wiretap transcripts and surveillance notes that suggest law enforcement monitored Monroe and her associates.

Despite these explosive claims, The Economic Times, noted that no independent verification or forensic authentication of the diary has been made public. Officials and historians continue to support the conclusion that Monroe's death was self-inflicted.

The LAPD has neither confirmed nor denied Rothmiller's assertions. Historians caution that while Monroe's final days remain a subject of intrigue, much of the speculation remains unproven.