Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos have agreed to delay their first court hearing in a custody case involving their two young daughters, choosing instead to try to resolve the matter outside the courtroom.

The former couple, who recently ended their engagement, had a hearing scheduled after Prescott filed a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship in Texas on March 17.

The filing aimed to establish how they would share responsibilities for their children, Margaret Jane Rose, 2, and Aurora Rayne, 10 months. However, both sides decided to postpone the hearing to work toward an agreement on their own.

Ramos' lawyer, Raymond Rafool, confirmed the decision, saying, "The hearing Dak Prescott set for temporary relief last week was mutually postponed for the parents to attempt to address their and their children's lives."

According to People, he added that Ramos supports this step, noting it reflects her focus on her daughters' well-being.

"Sarah Jane is happy with this approach and believes it is in the children's best interest," Rafool said, emphasizing that she has always put motherhood first.

Good for him. She didn't want to sign that prenuptial agreement 🤭



Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Confirms Split From Sarah Jane Ramos https://t.co/ToFINbluXT — ᥫ᭡ҡεɳყα ɱσσ૨ε ƒαɳᥫ᭡ (@GossipInformer) April 5, 2026

Dak Prescott Aims for Peaceful Co-Parenting

Prescott's attorney, Levi G. McCathern II, shared a similar message, explaining that the case remains open but both parties want to avoid court if possible. He said Prescott is committed to building a healthy co-parenting relationship and doing what is best for their children.

Court documents confirm that Prescott and Ramos are now separated. The filing also states that both parents believe joint custody would serve their daughters' best interests, Yahoo reported.

It proposes that neither parent can take the children out of Texas without the other's written consent. It also calls for respectful communication, asking both sides to avoid using offensive or inappropriate language when interacting.

If the pair cannot reach an agreement privately, another hearing is set for April 16. Before that date, both are expected to provide financial information related to child support.

The couple's split came just weeks before their planned wedding in Italy. Despite the breakup, reports indicate there was no major conflict leading up to their decision. Instead, it was described as mutual, though both were said to be heartbroken.