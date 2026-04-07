Caitlyn Jenner has filed a creditor's claim seeking nearly half a million dollars from the estate of her late friend and former manager, Sophia Hutchins, according to legal documents.

The claim totals $439,095.88, which Jenner says covers unpaid expenses Hutchins accumulated before her death in July 2025. The estate reportedly approved and paid the full amount in March 2026.

According to TMZ, court documents show the bulk of the claim comes from more than $273,000 in credit card charges tied to purchases made through online platforms like Shopify, eBay, and 1stdibs.

Jenner also listed over $133,000 in shared legal fees, along with nearly $16,000 in debit card charges and about $7,000 in cash advances.

According to the filing, Hutchins had permission to use Jenner's financial accounts for work-related needs. However, Jenner said personal expenses were meant to be paid back. "Any personal spending was supposed to be reimbursed," the documents state, noting that repayment allegedly did not happen before Hutchins passed away.

Caitlyn Jenner Claims She's Owed Nearly $440K From Late Friend Sophia Hutchins' Estate https://t.co/zbbP3q39LS pic.twitter.com/dP2MCJ4eof — TMZ (@TMZ) April 7, 2026

Estate Resolves Caitlyn Jenner's Claim

Jenner submitted the claim in November 2025, just months after mourning the loss of Hutchins, who died at age 29, JustJared reported.

Despite their close relationship, the financial dispute moved forward through legal channels and was later settled when the estate accepted the full amount.

Hutchins died on July 2, 2025, in a tragic ATV crash near Jenner's home in Malibu. Reports say she collided with another vehicle and was thrown roughly 350 feet down a ravine. The sudden loss shocked those close to her, including Jenner, who had worked and appeared publicly with Hutchins for years.

The two first met in 2015, shortly after Jenner publicly came out as transgender.

Hutchins later appeared on the reality series "I Am Cait" and became a key figure in Jenner's professional life, helping manage speaking engagements and business ventures. Over time, they built a strong personal bond and were often seen together at events.