Pope Leo XIVA reported bomb threat at the Illinois home of Pope Leo XIV's brother caused alarm this week, but authorities later confirmed the incident was not credible.

Police in New Lenox responded to the call on Wednesday, April 15, at around 6:29 p.m., quickly taking action to protect nearby residents. Officers secured the area and asked people living in surrounding homes to evacuate as a safety measure.

"Upon receiving the report, officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and established a secure perimeter to ensure the safety of nearby residents," the New Lenox Police Department said in a public statement.

According to US Magazine, the department added that specialized teams, including an explosive detection K9 unit from the Will County Sheriff's Office, were brought in to assist.

After a careful and thorough search of the property, investigators determined the threat was "unsubstantiated."

No explosive devices were found, and no one was hurt during the incident. Residents who had been asked to leave their homes were allowed to return shortly after the area was cleared.

Pope Leo's brother receives a bomb threat amid Donald Trump feud, cops say. https://t.co/KpBz4JHQij pic.twitter.com/xOVLt6Pmm8 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2026

Read more: New Pope Leo XIV Accused of Ignoring Child Sex Abuse Warnings in Chicago and Peru

Police Probe False Bomb Threat

While the situation ended safely, authorities stressed that the case is still under investigation. Police are working to find out who made the report and why it was made in the first place.

"The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the origin of the report," police said. They also warned that making false bomb threats is a serious crime that can lead to charges.

The department thanked the community for staying calm and cooperating during the response, which helped officers manage the situation quickly and safely.

The scare comes during a tense time involving public attention on Pope Leo XIV.

Just days before the incident, former President Donald Trump publicly criticized the pope, calling him "weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy."

Trump also faced backlash after sharing a controversial AI-generated image portraying himself as Jesus Christ, which was later deleted, Yahoo reported.

In response to the criticism, Pope Leo said he had "no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel."

Public figures, including Maria Shriver, also spoke out, urging for more respectful behavior from leaders. "We all deserve better, and we all can speak up and demand better," she said.