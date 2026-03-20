Monica Lewinsky, a name forever linked to a major presidential scandal of the late '90s, has made it clear: she won't be changing her last name. This, she explains, is a way of reclaiming her identity after years of public examination.

Lewinsky has weathered the storm of her affair with then-President Bill Clinton, a situation that made headlines and, in her words, brought about "social punishment."

Rather than trying to erase that part of her life, Lewinsky, as per the Atlanta Black Star, is now confronting her past and actively working to reshape the story.

At the Vanity Fair Oscars party and on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," Lewinsky spoke openly about the emotional weight of the scandal and the enduring effect it had on her sense of self. She likened her experience to a form of public shaming akin to historical witch trials — an "emotional burning" rather than a physical one.

"When I was sitting to write a resume, I thought about [changing my name] again," Lewinsky said. "We discussed it many times in my family." Ultimately, she decided against it, choosing instead to own her story and name.

"The scandal wasn't called the Clinton scandal," Lewinsky noted. "It was called the Lewinsky scandal... And my family's name. Everyone who shared my last name suffered."

Lewinsky's efforts to reclaim her narrative have been met with mixed reactions. Some say she's milking the situation for publicity, but others see her trying to add depth to a story that's been boiled down to a soundbite.

Even after all the backlash, Lewinsky persists in addressing how women are treated when they're in the spotlight. She draws parallels between her experiences and today's discussions surrounding victimization and public perception.

Meanwhile, Lewinsky, 52, made a rare red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night, closing out the 2026 awards season with a bold fashion statement.

As per InStyle, the activist and podcast host arrived at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art wearing a floor-length, strapless red-orange gown designed by stylist Samantha Traina. The gown boasted a daring neckline, a fitted waist accentuated by gently pleated fabric across the middle, and a playful cutout at the bodice's center. The design's subtlety was evident: a hint of cleavage, artfully hidden beneath a layer of nude mesh.

Lewinsky's lively gown was perfectly paired with shimmering diamond accents, a standout cuff bracelet among them. Megan Lombardi was responsible for her makeup, which showcased a bold red-orange lip and a touch of rosy blush, perfectly in tune with the springtime vibe. Her hair cascaded in soft waves.