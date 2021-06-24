People were shocked to find a seemingly cryptic post on John McAfee's Instagram account just moments after the news of his death circulated.

Recently, the social media post sparked a lot of conspiracy theories from QAnon supporters; they believe that McAfee activated the "dead man's switch" for him to expose the government.

The antivirus software entrepreneur's account posted a letter "Q" out of nowhere. However, many believe that he's referencing the QAnon movement he talked about on the internet in the past.

His Instagram account and his post have been deleted shortly after the photo was posted.

What is a "dead man's switch?"

According to TV Tropes, the "dead man's switch" is a backup plan for software creators in case they die or they're unable to use a computer anymore.

It works automatically, and software activates its own if the creator fails to send a form of communication within a short period of time.

QAnon conspiracies

Per News Week, many QAnon believers all over Telegram channels stated that McAfee had already hinted at his plan to expose the government through his tweets in the past.

In 2019, the entrepreneur tweeted that he had already collected government files relating to corruption, and he will be naming the people involved.

He also mentioned that if ever he disappeared or was arrested, over 31+ terabytes of data will be released to the public.

"The instant I disappear the information is released. Those named would be crazy to kill me or collect me. They are simply praying I live forever. If it's released, revenge takes over and I'm dead." he tweeted (via the outlet)

Many also allege that the antivirus mogul did not commit suicide as he posted a photo of him with a caption that says, "If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd."

However, at the time of this writing, there is still no concrete evidence that he did not die by suicide, nor he activated the "dead man's switch."

John McAfee's death

As we previously reported, McAfee was found dead in his Barcelona cell. According to his lawyer, the cause of his death was apparently suicide.

The National Court of Spain had just approved his extradition to the U.S. before his death, he was supposed to face criminal tax evasion charges.

He was first arrested in October 2020 in an airport in Barcelona, Spain.

