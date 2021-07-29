Over the past few days, rumors have circulated online about Lady Gaga taking part in the upcoming live-action film "Snow White" as the Evil Queen.

Recently, the "Eh Eh, Nothing Else I Can Say" hitmaker stepped out on the streets of New York City, seemingly dropping a significant hint.

The pop star channeled her inner villain wearing an all-black ensemble complete with a turban. Looks familiar? A fan posted a side-by-side photo of Gaga and the role she's rumored to play. (check out the images below.)

Rumors that Lady Gaga could play the Evil Queen in the new Snow White live action started appearing a few hours before she went out dressed like THIS.... pic.twitter.com/MMIGmzRPxV — #1 replay stan 🧜‍♀️ (@scarzonreplay) July 28, 2021

Before this, a fan account named @punknblues alleges that Mother Monster met up with Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek at the Sunset Tower earlier this month.

However, no other sources had confirmed whether the alleged sighting is accurate.

Rachel Zegler, the confirmed cast of the said film, had also dropped alike in Lady Gaga's recent photo with the caption "Nothing has a heart bigger than this." Along with an apple emoji.

Walt Disney, Lady Gaga's representatives, or anyone involved in the movie's production has not confirmed if the singer will appear on the live-action film.

Snow White Live-Action

In early reports, Rachel Zegler was confirmed to play the role of Snow White in the live-action adaptation movie.

The 20-year-old actress was reportedly chosen after the media giant looked for the right star for months.

The film will begin shooting next year; Marc Web directs the movie, and Marc Platt will produce it. Walt Disney is yet to reveal the official cast members.

Lady Gaga's Other Film

Lady Gaga is set to appear in the film "House of Gucci," directed by Ridley Scott.

House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.



The world is not ready... pic.twitter.com/T4d7mVWXM7 — Marios | L.G (@Gagas_Sonn) July 24, 2021

Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and more are the other cast members. Fans believe that the official trailer will drop on July 30th but it was not confirmed by anyone involved with the movie.

The film's marketing team had already released official social media accounts online.

Lady Gaga Was Also Rumored To Play Ursula

After her Oscar-winning film "A Star Is Born," rumors spread like wildfire online, alleging Gaga being a cast member for the film "Little Mermaid" to play the role of Ursula.

However, Disney confirmed that Melissa McCarthy would be playing the role, and the production has been wrapped up recently.

