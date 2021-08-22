Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly called it quits and are no longer dating. Even though the two have never confirmed a relationship, various reports have covered several occasions when they were spotted dating. The split came at a time when reports of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reconciling have intensified.

According to People magazine, Kanye West, 44 has now ended his brief relationship with the model, 35. The source claimed the split was inevitable because the relationship was never a "serious thing that took off."

Even though the timing seems dubious, because there are now many reports of Kanye West reconciling with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, the split allegedly did not happen because of Kim. It is instead, the result of Kanye working harder than usual. One can say that it was only Kim who can catch up with Kanye whenever he gets into these busy modes.

"Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now," the source added.

Another said that he and Irina remain friends. "He finds Irina amazing though," the source said.

Shayk and West never outright said they are in a relationship. But Shayk allegedly got mad when it was implied that they already broken up back in July.

"Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye," the source said at the time. "They are very much still dating."

The two stars were first spotted together in early June, celebrating the rapper's 44th birthday no less. They were at Villa La Coste in France for the big day, something Kim Kardashian fans found insulting given how the rapper to her proposed in Paris. They just feel that France should be sacred for Kim and Kanye, and should not have taken his new "GF" there.

A source previously told PEOPLE that West started to chase after the model just a few weeks ahead of his birthday.

"He invited her to France and she happily accepted," the insider said. "They are not officially dating, but there is interest from both sides."

Later that month, a separate source reported that their respective busy schedules were hardly a hindrance to them dating, "Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC. He is very focused on business in L.A. too. He likes spending time with Irina and plans to see her soon again," the source added.

Despite this break up, it remains to be seen if Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will call off their impending divorce. Breaking up with Shayk could be or could not be related to the enstranged couple's recent sighting together.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian, 40, is still showing support for Kanye West, 44, regardless of the fact that they already broken up and wanted their marriage declared void.

They were seen together a few days ago, having lunch. And then, Kim Kardashian herself shared a new Instagram photo of her car radio playing a bunch of mix test tracks from what appeared to be the rapper's new album Donda. She did not bother captioning the photo, allowing fans to go figure what she wanted to say with the image. Reconciling or not, she looks as if she's enjoying her husband 's latest music.

