Jerry Messing, popularly known as the "Fedora Guy" meme and an actor in the film "Freaks and Geeks," may have recovered from COVID-19, but he's currently facing a more serious health condition.

According to TMZ, after Messing was hospitalized last month and placed on a ventilator, he recovered from the virus and was able to get out of the intensive care unit.

The former child star is discharged for a week and a half now, and he's not experiencing any adverse effects such as fever, cough, and the likes. The former actor has also tested negative for COVID-19.

However, his fight with the virus has left him partially paralyzed, meaning he's unable to move his arms and legs. He also can't stand and walk alone.

Right now, Messing revealed that he's undergoing physical therapy and has been using a machine for his legs to start working again.

Per his doctors, it will be a tough journey for him towards recovery, and it will not be easy. Messing says things are doing great, and he's thanking his fans for their endless support.

Jerry Messing's Previous Condition

In early reports, Messing's father confirmed that his son was placed on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19.

The "Fedora Guy" internet sensation is currently living with his parents in Florida. His father stated that Messing started feeling sick and had difficulty breathing at the time.

When Messing's family tested his oxygen levels, they found out that his condition and struggle were becoming worse, leading them to call an ambulance to transport him as soon as possible.

The news of the former actor's hospitalization comes after their entire family got their Pfizer vaccines. However, Messing was not able to get his second dose.

How Did Jerry Messing Become Famous?

Messing began his acting career at a very young age when he landed the role of Pugsley Addams in the 1998 film "Addams Family Reunion."

He also took on the role of Gordon Crisp in NBC's "Freaks and Geeks."

Fans started referring to him as the "Fedora Guy" when a picture of him went viral on the internet in 2013 and was shared on Reddit.

The photo shows him wearing a fedora and smiling in the camera.

He previously spoke to BuzzFeed and mentioned that he was trying to revive his acting career at the time, so he had a photo shoot.

Messing later used the meme for his branding and started his YouTube channel called "Fedora Productions."

