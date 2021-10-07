Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been married for three months now, and they're slowly adjusting to each other's lifestyles. Recently the country singer gave his fans a glimpse of what happened before their wedding and revealed that the pop star is forcing him to do things because he's lazy.

According to E! News, the country star visited the "Late Night" show with Seth Myers; he was asked about a particular track titled "We Can Reach The Stars," which he intended to write for his wedding day in July.

Myers recalled that he felt pressured while writing his wedding vows when he got married in 2013, he's curious to know whether Shelton felt the same thing in writing the track.

The "Hillbilly Bone" hitmaker said he didn't feel pressured because Stefani had no idea he prepared a unique number for her, so he felt like "there's really no bar to set right here."

He then revealed that her wife is forcing him to write more songs because he has "gotten lazy about it over the years."

"Gwen has always... She is constantly on my ass about, I should be writing more songs."

Shelton finally stepped up his songwriting game and came up with something, and he played it on their special day.

Blake Shelton's True Feelings On Being Married To Gwen Stefani

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly last month, Shelton is more vulnerable today than when he was in a relationship with his exes.

The insider revealed that the country singer feels "different" in the relationship because he "is much more secure" with the "Hollaback Girl" singer. "He can trust her, and there is a mutual level of respect." the source added.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Wedding

The world tuned in to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding in July as fans gushes over their relationship. The couple tied the knot in the rural town of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where the country star's ranch is located.

A good friend and "The Voice" host officiated the momentous occasion.

Shelton intended to build a church within his property to host the wedding. The couple reportedly flew to the state days before to get a marriage license.

