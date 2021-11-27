Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will spend Thanksgiving with Archie and Lilibet at home this year, but their "humble" plans have left many fuming.

Markle has disclosed her family's plans for Thanksgiving holiday, revealing that they will keep things low-key by hosting a large family meal in their Montecito home using fresh vegetables from their garden.

"I love to cook," the Duchess stated on the Ellen show last week. We'll be at home and will be able to unwind and settle in."It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California. It'll be nice, it'll be really nice." During Covid lockdowns last summer, the couple moved into their home. "We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home, but I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great. "We're just happy."

However, after the conversation, many wondered if she would "cook" for the family. The duchess seems pretentious and fake. She was accused of trying so hard to fake being a commoner. Netizens have been tweeting their frustrations on twitter, one fuming tweet said, "Rich trash that live off others I don't respect." and the other said "Hope she enjoys her gold digger pie".

Meghan is a described to be a Thanksgiving lover, having shared photographs of her "perfect Thanksgiving turkey" on Instagram in 2016. She told her supporters she roasted the bird on the grill rather than in the oven to get the crispiest skin possible. The family will spend the holidays in their California residence with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child, was born in June of this year. The family was reportedly invited to Sandringham to join the Royal Family, with the Queen wanting to see her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time. They will, however, remain in America, according to insiders, to avoid a "media frenzy." Lilibet currently resides in California with her older brother Archie and her parents, making it impossible for the Queen to meet her personally.

According to her interview with Pagesix, "There's a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming. If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now. But this is Her Majesty's first Christmas without her husband, so one would have hoped they would want to be with her."

