Rumors have it that Blake Shelton had allegedly threatened the executives at NBC to cancel the spring season of "The Voice."

These allegations came with the speculation that the country singer turned celebrity judge is out to "destroy" the survival reality show. According to the National Enquirer via Suggest, the musician was "personally responsible" for the cancellation of the next installment of the talent show.

The article mentioned that "thanks to Shelton," the talent show's producers will not continue filming for the newest season in 2022 because of the singer's threat to the TV network.

Blake Shelton Threatens Network

An inside source relayed the demands of the "Come Back As A Country Boy" singer, which had further disappointed supporters of "The Voice" and his own fans. "The [show] didn't give him enough time to concentrate on his career and family, he told them he was ready to quit," the informant shared.



It seems like Shelton's alleged threats had worked as another insider reported that the show producers "understand that the Voice cannot survive" without him. "So, after the current season wraps, the show won't be back until next fall," the same source had confirmed.

This break in shooting episodes will allow the celebrity to spend more free time with his family, specifically his wife and "The Voice" alumni- Gwen Stefani. A close source to the couple revealed that the "Rich Girl" singer is "over the moon that Blake freed up a big chunk of time for his family."

The Truth About "The Voice"

However, these accusations against Blake Shelton have already been proven false. Reports of the NBC production were already announced to have changed and reduced their airing cycle from twice a year to only once a year during the last season in the calendar.

An article from Deadline was published in May, which reported that "The Voice will return on Tuesday nights in the fall for its 21st cycle, featuring Ariana Grande as a coach, but will not return in Febuary/March."

The Chairman of Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming- Frances Berwick- also released her statement regarding the sudden change in airing schedules, which further proves that Shelton had nothing to do with it.

"The Voice remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way. We want to eventize this iconic series." Frances said. "We think The Voice will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also supervising fans, is to produce one amazing cycle [per] year."

