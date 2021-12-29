David Koenig's remains have been found almost two years since he first went missing, police confirmed.

A man who was searching for deer antlers in the arboraceous area in Missouri found human remains instead. It turned out that the human skeletal belonged to the missing amateur mixed martial arts fighter.

The Branson, Missouri's police released a statement that the remains were found on December 22 in the woods somewhere near the 3700 block of Fall Creek Road. The man who found them immediately called the authorities, who later found out that the remains were those of a human.

Following the discovery, the Branson Police Department and the Taney County Coroner's Office worked together to conduct another search in the area in pursuit of recovering more parts of the remains and the potential personal items of the then-yet-to-be-identified remains.

A few days later, officials confirmed that those were those of Koenig.

As for David Koenig's cause of death, a forensic pathologist did not disclose the exact details about it. However, they noted that foul play did not seem to cause his death. They also did not detect any form of trauma.



Following the confirmation of the news, Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews sent a heartfelt message to Koenig's family. His team and groups from Taney and Stone counties initially helped them during the search almost two years ago.

"Our department and the amazing group of volunteers never stopped in our efforts to find Mr. Koenig. While this is not the ending we hoped for, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Koenig," Police Chief Matthews said.

David Koenig Committed Suicide?

As early as July 2020, Koenig's mother, Tracy Koenig, revealed to the public that her son was seemingly distressed days before he went missing.

She told Dateline NBC that Koenig stayed at the Peach Tree Inn in Branson, whose owner was one of his friends.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie Case's Shocking Truth To Be Revealed: Court Found Something OFF About Process?

"He messaged a few of his friends asking for help. He thought he might be in some sort of trouble. But by the time they read the messages and tried to respond to him, he had stopped messaging. There was no answer from him," she said at that time.

Koenig's mother also made a follow-up statement following the tests on the remains, saying nobody killed her son. She then insisted that Koenig only left the motel on foot and never made it back alive again. Now that the MMA star is dead, nobody would reportedly know why he was in distress and why he walked into the woods.

READ MORE: Former Senator Harry Reid Dead at 82: Possible Cause of Death Revealed