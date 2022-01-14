Zendaya has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the legendary, recently late icon Ronnie Spector.

Ronnie Spector passed away on January 12th 2022, adding her name to the list of the increasing number of fatalities of this year. Spector was an iconic singer, known for forming the well-known girl-group the Ronnettes. Her most famous songs include masterpieces such as Be My Baby and The Best Part of Breaking Up

. A bio-pic about the incredible life of this revolutionary performer is already in the works. The young Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya is set to take on the title role as the performer. Having been given this opportunity, the passing of the icon has hit especially hard for Zendaya. She posted on her Instagram.



Zendaya powerfully captioned the post:

This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she's not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life. There's not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through. Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast. I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share. You are a magical force of greatness and the world of music will never be the same. I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did. We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserves. Rest in great power Ronnie. I hope to make you proud.

Our hearts and prayers go out to Ronnie's friends and family.