To a jury, Cardi B said she felt "suicidal" because of claims made by YouTuber LaTasha Kebe. The singer took the stand in her libel trial against the said influencer on Thursday.

Cardi B said she felt "helpless" and "very suicidal" after Kebe alleged to her million-plus followers that the rapper had herpes.

Tasha K's comments also wreck havoc on her relationsip with Offset. The lies were made when Cardi B was already in such a dark place. It became impossible to be loving to her own husband as a result.

"I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband," Cardi, 29, told the jury. She also revealed that the whole thing made her suffer fatigue, weight loss, migraines, and anxiety. In the end, the mix of emotions and physical manifestations on her anxiety pushed her to seek a therapist's help.

Only an evil person could do that s-t," Cardi reportedly said before saying sorry that she had to use some vile language.

A photo of Cardi B kissing her baby Kulture on the lips allegedly led to some calling her "Herpes B," according to reports.

In addition to disseminating lies about Cardi's marital infidelity, cocaine usage, and status as a prostitute, Tasha K was accused by Cardi's attorneys of circulating rumors that she had "f-ked herself with beer bottles on f-king stripper stages." Although Tasha K denies any wrongdoing, her counsel told jurors that the YouTuber willfully disseminated falsehoods about Cardi for her personal advantage.

On Tuesday, January 18, the trial will be adjourned.

Since famous persons cannot sue for defamation due to the First Amendment, Cardi B's lawyers have an uphill battle. She must establish that Kebe behaved with genuine malice-either purposefully lying or acting with reckless disregard for the truth-in order to prevail in her legal case against the blogger.

Tasha K, also known as Tasha Kebe, is a celebrity news blogger who has about one million followers on her YouTube channel "unWinewithTashaK." In her own words, she describes her YouTube as a "drama-based blog."

Cardi B and Offset are more than alright now though. On Offset's birthday, Cardi B hosted a lavish, sneaker-themed birthday party for him and hand him a $2 million check!

"What do you like? Oh that's right! Some schmoney gang! Babe, this is my birthday [gift] to you. I know you have a lot of business ventures coming in 2022 so bring out the birthday gift mothaf-a!" Cardi B, 29, said as a giant check was brought out. "That's $2 million, n-. Here you go!"

