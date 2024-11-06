King Combs, the son of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, sparked controversy on social media after announcing his takeover of his father's official Instagram account.

In a video posted on Diddy's IG on Wednesday, November 6, King Combs explained the purpose behind the move.

"What's up y'all, it's King Combs, and right now I'm taking over my pops' Instagram. We gon' be posting videos by spreading good energy and taking y'all down memory lane of all the positive things he did. So stay tuned and watch this. Let's go," he said in the short clip. "We love you pops. Happy birthday!"

Diddy's Instagram account boasts nearly 20 million followers and seven posts, including King Combs' announcement.

Fans responded under the post, and did not hold back. Many commenters expressed frustration, referencing ongoing public criticism of Diddy, 55, due to his recent allegations and controversies.

One user, @wordtocharlee, bluntly stated, "Boy, we are still trying to grieve America, we don't care about the diddler right now." Another, @morebykt, wrote, "Diddy has passed his narcissistic behavior to the boy... we got bigger concerns right now. Damn!!"

The backlash didn't stop there. Some critics questioned the timing of the announcement, with @_shadyy commenting, "Go to jail with ur father. WE DGAF RN," and @mochagoated adding, "Trump just won ion wanna hear dis."

Others highlighted the tone-deaf nature of the takeover. @coolgirl.mimi2 remarked, "NOT TODAY LIL DIDDY! Just wait," while @joshreeves added, "This is absolutely not the right time."

After King's announcement, another post was shared of Diddy's "All About the Benjamins" music video, with the caption: "My Pops motivation to making music is always to make us dance and feel good. HAPPY BIRTHDAY POPS !!! 🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽."

A third post, seemingly more cryptic, was shared within an hour, with the caption: "P. DIDDY & THE FAM WHO YOU KNOW DO IT BETTER ?‼️"

The third post was the 1997 music video for "Victory," Diddy's single with The Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes. In the beginning of the music video, a group of scantily-clad women can be seen in a room, with one woman in a glass cage. Diddy is seen preparing for a challenge, as the words "New World Order" and "Most Wanted" popped up on the screen.

Diddy celebrated his 55th birthday on November 4 behind bars in Brooklyn. He remains in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center for racketeering and sex trafficking charges until his trial in May 2025.