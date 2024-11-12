Jaxon Tippet, a prominent Australian fitness influencer, tragically passed away just days after his 30th birthday. The announcement was made through a heartfelt post on his Instagram account, accompanied by a smiling photo of Tippet and the caption, "It's with a heavy heart that our beloved Jaxon has passed away on Nov 10th 2024. He was such a beautiful soul and had such a positive impact on the world." The post included the years of his birth and death, "1994 - 2024."

In a series of Instagram Stories, further details about Tippet's death were shared. "We really appreciate your love and support during this time. It's clear that Jaxon had such a beautiful impact on people," the message read. It also revealed, "From what we have been told, Jax passed away due to a heart attack while in Turkey."

The posts directed followers to a GoFundMe page set up by Tippet's family to assist with funeral costs and the repatriation of his body to Australia. The fundraiser has already raised over $32,000 AUD toward its $50,000 AUD goal. "There really are no words to describe this sort of pain, and we know a lot of people will be feeling this heartbreak with us as he was loved by so many," the family wrote in tribute to Tippet, who had welcomed his son, Rocky, in December 2023.

Just days before his passing, Tippet shared a poignant reflection on Instagram to mark his 30th birthday. In a post titled "30 life lessons I've learnt now I'm 30," he wrote, "Growing old beats the alternative — dying young," as lesson number 21. Another lesson read, "The best is yet to come."

Tippet had been open about his struggles with steroid addiction in recent years, describing the toll it took on his life. During a 2022 episode of the Good Humans podcast, he recounted, "I lost a girlfriend off it. I nearly lost my family off of it. I nearly went to jail, as I got caught with my own personal use of steroids." He described the withdrawal process as "hell."

Tippet's untimely death has left a void in the fitness community, with fans and loved ones mourning the loss of a dedicated influencer and father.