During a recent online livestream, Pleasure P spoke out about the music industry and how it has negatively affected his ex-bandmate Slick 'Em.

The pair, alongside Baby Blue and Spectacular, made up the 2000s R&B group Pretty Ricky. Pleasure P, real name Marcus Ramone Cooper Sr., described how "this industry [is] so f****d up," before making the shocking revelation on Instagram.

"They got one of my brothers on heroin... and I don't even want to talk his business, but I miss him, and I wish I could talk to Slick 'Em," he said.

"Let's talk about how f****d up all these people are," he added in his rant. "Then listen — the same people that got fired, and guess what, we all came up together. If we not working together, then what are we doing? I must sound crazy right... People that got fired, people we couldn't get on the phone when they kicked us to the curb, guess what, we still here. We in the same boat. Ain't nobody better than anybody."

"I came to a place of humbleness and realness, because it's all smoke and mirrors. I'm happy for the people I really got in my corner... I love y'all," he added.

Baby Blue, 40, took to the comment section of 'The Shade Room's' post, writing how, "Last time I checked, Slickem was Good."

"This news to me. Maybe P know something I don't....But if he is, I'm not here to Judge. 🙏🏽 @slickem_prettyricky Definitely deserves Love & Support," he continued. "Prayers up for Slick! 🙏🏽."

Over the years, Slick 'Em has made headlines for his social media activity. He leaked what fans called an "embarrassing" sex tape in 2015, and five years later, a video surfaced of him appearing to snort cocaine.

Slick 'Em performed with Pretty Ricky during the Millennium Tour in 2022, alongside B2K, Mario, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, and Bobby Valentino, though the 39-year-old did not appear on the tour's final date reportedly due to exhaustion.

He has mostly remained out of the public eye, despite his band members appearing on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Miami, although he often posts on his Instagram account.

Pretty Ricky is an Miami, Florida, based R&B and hip hop group, consisting of brothers Diamond (Baby Blue) Smith and Spectacular Smith, Corey (Slick 'Em) Mathis and Marcus (Pleasure P) Cooper. Pleasure P was the group's main singer, while the other three members performed as rappers. Pleasure P left the group to pursue a solo career in 2007.

In 2020, Pretty Ricky released a new single, "Body," set to appear on the group's reunion album.