Daisy Kelliher and Keith Allen, who found romance during Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, have called it quits after a year of dating.

Fans of the Bravo series watched the pair share a kiss in the finale and make plans to see each other after their time on the yacht.

Kelliher, 37, confirmed the split during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, January 27. "We dated for a year, but it was long distance and it wasn't ever very serious," she said. "We were in each other's lives for a year and unfortunately, it ended because of distance."

Reflecting on their time together, Kelliher said, "We had an amazing time. It's always sad when something ends."

She also elaborated on the nature of their relationship, describing it as "a situationship." According to Kelliher, neither she nor Allen ever discussed relocating for one another. She revealed that Allen continued working on boats in the Caribbean, while she wrapped up her yachting career and moved to London.

"Unless he was moving over to Europe, it was never really going to work," she explained.

Kelliher admitted she hadn't initially expected their connection to extend beyond the show, saying her feelings for Allen developed "as we got to know each other."

In the Season 5 finale, both Kelliher and Allen spoke candidly about their budding romance.

"I think when you're younger and you're having fun, you put up with anything," Kelliher said in a confessional. "But now I think I'm mature enough to realize I deserve better. I don't know what's gonna happen in the future. Maybe Keith and I will get married and have a baby? I'm joking. That's definitely not gonna happen. But you know, we don't know!"

Allen shared his own perspective, stating, "When I'm working, I'm like in a work zone, and if there's any kind of romance, it just gets messy. But I kind of realized that Daisy and I see the world almost through a similar lens. And for me, when you build a connection with someone, that makes it 100 percent worth it. Daisy is someone that I'm going to be in touch with for a long time, I hope."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is available for streaming on Peacock.