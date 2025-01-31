Conor McGregor is making headlines once again after he wrote a fiery post to former competitor Khabib Nurmagomedov, spewing the N-word in a nasty rant attacking his wife, kids, and family.

Fans are now slamming the 36-year-old for the offensive post, which repeatedly insulted the UFC fighter dragging him for retiring from the sport, and calling his former opponent a "fatso" numerous times throughout the lengthy post.

His post was deemed "disgusting," as one fan described Nurmagomedov as always "classy" and deemed McGregor "McTapper" — a play on his previous tap outs in the ring.

In the distasteful rant, McGregor calls Nurmagomedov out as being fat and lazy, arguing that he could give millions in earnings to his home but won't because he "won't fight."

"Show yo wife n***a. Show yo kids, n****a," McGregor, 36, began. "Show us you and your cousins kids together because we have kids here in Ireland that wanna smoke them in competition."

Conor McGregor calls Khabib Nurmagomedov the N-word & attacks his wife & kids in a recent tweet.



What a disgusting piece of shit. This guy seriously needs help. pic.twitter.com/zH0OBOfCaC — MMA Joey (@MMAJOEYC) January 31, 2025

The lightweight and featherweight champion — known as the first to hold the two titles at the same time — continued to drag Nurmagomedov, attempting to use his hometown of Dagestan, Russia, against him arguing that they know he's "lazy."

"They all know it in Dagestan," McGregor added. "You are laughed at behind your back in Dagestan. Lazy you are they say. Fight me and make 100 million dollars and give it to the entire village of Dagestan! But you won't, why? Fat lazy scared b***h. Lazy fatso," he concluded.

Fans in the comment section shared their thoughts on the offensive post although some were on board with the mess and others weren't. "Bada*s call out by Conor. Of course Khabib will be too scared to respond," one fan wrote.

"Everyone sees McGregor for what he is. Whilst Khabib is classy as always, extending training invites to Paul Hughes, McTapper resorts to insults & disgusting comments," a second stated. "Brotha need to hop off the [white snowflake emoji]," a third teased. "Connor is helpless bum, that's in dire need of mental health intervention!" a fourth exclaimed.

That said, the fiery UFC athlete is no stranger to headlines, as he was recently sued over allegations of sexual assault which reportedly took place at an NBA game in 2023.

McGregor also appeared in High Court back in November regarding rape allegations stemming back to 2018, in which a Dublin hairdresser claimed he and another man, James Lawrence, raped her six years ago. McGregor was ordered to pay €248,603 in damages, $258,984.66 in USD, to Nikita Hand, back in November.