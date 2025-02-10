Richard Gere took the stage at Spain's Goya Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 8 where he did not hold back in his criticism of President Donald Trump, referring to him as a "bully" and a "thug."

During his acceptance speech for the International Goya Award, Gere described the current state of the United States as a "very dark place" and cautioned that authoritarianism is spreading worldwide.

"We're in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully, a thug, who's the president of the United States. But it's not just in the US, it's everywhere," Gere said. "Authoritarianism takes us all over."

In his acceptance speech, Gere also addressed the alarming intersection of power and wealth, describing it as a "dark marriage" unlike anything seen before. "The fact that these irresponsible and perhaps dangerously corrosive billionaires are running everything in America right now is a danger for everyone on this planet," he stated.

The 75-year-old, known for his roles in Pretty Woman and American Gigolo, has been a vocal critic of Trump in the past. At a press conference held in Granada the day before the awards, Gere expressed similar concerns about the rise of authoritarianism and the global consequences it presents.

"The American people chose this president, that is a fact, but I believe that even the people who voted for him didn't think he would do what he is doing. These are dark times in the United States, and I think it is time for all of us to stand up against that dark marriage of money and power," he said.

Read more: Donald Trump Mocks Taylor Swift After Getting Boos While He Receives Cheers At Super Bowl LIX

On Saturday night, Gere was presented with the honorary award by fellow actor Antonio Banderas. The award celebrated Gere's "extraordinary contribution to the art of filmmaking" as well as his longstanding social activism, particularly his advocacy for refugees and homeless communities.

Gere has a history of championing humanitarian causes. A staunch advocate for Tibet, he has worked closely with the Dalai Lama, the exiled spiritual leader of the region, and continues to speak out against oppression and inequality. Last year, Gere relocated to Madrid with his wife, Alejandra Silva, and their two sons.

Gere, 75, first revealed his plans to move to Europe back in March in an interview with Vanity Fair España. He told the outlet (translated by Enstarz) that living in Madrid "will be a great adventure" as he "has never lived full-time outside of the United States." He shared that it would also be "marvelous for Alejandra to be closer to her family, to her lifelong friends and her culture."

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think that it's fair that I'll at least spend six years living in hers," the actor continued. "In any case, I love Spain and I think the lifestyle there is fabulous." PEOPLE magazine reported on Nov. 4 that Gere recently sold his Connecticut home for $10.75 million.