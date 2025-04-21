Rapper Kevin Gates is not backing down after LeBron James appeared to respond to his recent comments about the NBA star's wife, Savannah James.

The controversy began after Gates criticized how Savannah looks at LeBron, sparking backlash and prompting a subtle yet firm reaction from the basketball legend.

Over the weekend, Gates, known for his bold personality and unfiltered opinions, shared a video on Instagram where he questioned the chemistry between LeBron and Savannah. "I don't like the way Savannah look at LeBron," Gates said.

He went on to compare Savannah's demeanor with the attention LeBron receives from fans, particularly white women. "As soon as he walked out there, they just be like, 'Oh oh oh.'"

In the same video, the rapper described Savannah as "the warden of the jail" and expressed sympathy for LeBron. "It hurt me to see it. His spirit is so loving and giving," Gates added, making it clear that he admired LeBron but didn't approve of what he saw in their public interactions, ENews said.

As expected, the remarks drew heavy criticism online. However, Gates stood by his words in a follow-up video posted on April 20.

"The truth hurts, but it heals," he said. "Bron, I love you. As long as you being celebrated, that's all I care about. I don't care if I got a fallout with somebody. I love to get the results."

LeBron Responds to Gates' Criticism with Royal Clapback

LeBron James seemed to indirectly address recent criticism from Gates through a striking Instagram post. Rather than mentioning Gates by name, he shared photos alongside his wife, Savannah, pairing the images with a bold caption that hinted at his stance.

In the post, LeBron asserted his focus remains above the noise, referring to himself as a king and suggesting that he doesn't waste energy on opinions from those beneath his level.

He ended the message with a spirited nod to moving forward with Savannah, expressing excitement for their next adventure.

According to Billboard, Gates quickly addressed LeBron's post in another video. "I'm way less than a peasant, I'm a simple servant of Allah and I love you," he stated.

Despite the public tension, he reiterated his affection for the Lakers star."Bron, I love you 'cause you my n—a... I already know she was like, 'You gonna let him say that!'"

This isn't the first time Gates has stirred controversy with his opinions, but his comments about Savannah James have drawn particular attention due to their personal nature.

While LeBron has not made any further statements, Gates remains unapologetic, emphasizing that his words were based on what he observed.