After the news about her separation from Shaun White less than a month ago, Nina Dobrev has dismissed rumors that she is seeing Zac Efron.

On Wednesday, Nina was filmed at LAX as TMZ approached to ask whether the rumors were true.

Dobrev laughed and shook her head. When pressed if she and Efron were "just mates," she replied, "Yeah."

She further signaled she is focusing on her own next chapter. "I'm excited for the future and the only thing that is guaranteed is change," she told TMZ, noting that she was doing "good" after the breakup.

Rumors started back in September after photographs showing Dobrev and Efron with friends in Italy became viral. Along with Chace Crawford and Miles Teller, the gang spent time on a yacht in Sardinia and then proceeded to a wedding in the South of France.

Pictures of the two chatting on deck and enjoying the trip spread quickly, with fans suggesting there was more to their friendship.

But a source told the Daily Mail that wasn't the case. "They aren't dating, they aren't looking to get together," the insider said, adding that people shouldn't expect "Dofron" couple nicknames any time soon.

A reminder that Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron have been very good friends since 2010 😅 pic.twitter.com/KiATbAO3lY — Daily Nina Dobrev (@iamdobrevnews) September 21, 2025

The Split

Dobrev's personal life had already been in the spotlight weeks earlier.

It was confirmed by reports on Sept. 11 that she and White had called it quits after being engaged for five years.

PEOPLE were told by a source the pair had made the mutual decision and both were going to be supportive of each other.

According to insiders, the breakup was a result of the two having different priorities. White had quit competition and was looking forward to family life. Dobrev, on the other hand, was determined to keep her acting career going.

The days before the announcement at the Toronto International Film Festival, Dobrev went the red carpet without her engagement ring, which led to rumors about their relationship.