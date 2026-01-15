Lola Sheen is speaking out to deny claims that she has been dating her sister Sami Sheen's ex-boyfriend.

The youngest daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards took to TikTok on January 14 to set the record straight.

"I am never one to defend myself against my sister anymore because I genuinely don't care," Lola, 20, wrote.

"But I couldn't let this one slide. I am single, I am not talking to anyone, and I'm definitely not dating her ex-boyfriend. That is absolutely the one thing I will share my side for because this is unbelievable."

Lola explained that the man in question had been hired by their mother, Denise Richards, to help care for the family dogs and assist around the house.

"He has been working for her almost every day," Lola said, adding that he eventually moved into the home, across the hall from her, People reported.

"We have had a few conversations because it's hard to completely ignore someone who is in the same home as me now, which was NOT my choice," she wrote.

"We have completely different types in men. This is not a situation I want to be in at all, but I truly have no control until God provides a different place for me to move into."

Sami Sheen unveiled a shocking bombshell about her sister Lola Sheen. 👀

Click the link below for details. (📸: TIKTOK/INSTAGRAM/BRAVO) https://t.co/NXcF1X455U pic.twitter.com/Vi2A5EDaYc — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) January 14, 2026

Sami Sheen Claims Lola Saw Her Ex Behind Her Back

Lola insisted that Sami's claims were "a complete lie" and accused her sister of posting online to turn people against her.

Sami, 21, first made the accusation on TikTok on January 13, writing, "Imagine finding out your sister and ex-boyfriend have been seeing each other behind your back the whole time."

According to ENews, Sami added in a comment that she discovered "over 300 deleted texts" between Lola and the man.

Tensions between the sisters have been high for months, partly due to disagreements over LGBTQ+ issues.

Sami, who identifies as LGBTQ+, alleged in June 2025 that Lola had blocked her after a request to attend a Pride Month event together.

"I really hope she snaps out of this eventually," Sami said. "I don't know who you are anymore. This is not you. We were not raised like this, and I'm embarrassed."

Lola, for her part, said she would never pursue her sister's ex and emphasized the ongoing difficulty of living under the same roof. "I would absolutely NEVER do anything with my sister's ex-boyfriend," she stated.

The sisters, who are also daughters of actor Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, have not been on speaking terms for several months.

Richards confirmed on a March 2025 episode of "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things" that the sisters had skipped family events due to their feud.