Fans of "The Masked Singer" are getting annoyed with what they see as weird production choices in the latest season. A report said that some viewers are even threatening to stop watching the Fox show, claiming AI is being used in the clue packages for Season 14.

As per Daily Mail, the season started in January after a shorter production time. The show, which usually has two seasons a year, only had one in 2025 because fewer people were watching. While it's supposed to be fun, fans say this season has caused some unexpected drama.

Many viewers wanted Nicole Scherzinger back as a judge, but since she's not there, fans are paying more attention to the clues and performances. The judges' guesses and the audience trying to figure out the celebrities have always been a big part of the show. Now, fans think the clues feel different.

Social media posts mentioned by TV Shows Ace say people think AI made the visuals and stories in some of the Season 14 clue packages. Some viewers noticed it in different parts, but the complaints got louder after the Scarab's clues were shown.

Read more: Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke Walk Off Set of 'The Masked Singer' During Rudy Giuliani Reveal

Online, fans said the Scarab clues went too far. One viewer had a strong reaction, saying it feels fake and creepy, not creative. Another agreed, saying they're done watching if it's all AI.

This sets up the criticism, with fans saying the show's production is changing in ways that ruin what made it enjoyable. Some commenters think using AI takes away the human touch that the show used to have.

Even with the negativity, some fans don't agree. In terms of the visual aesthetics and stories associated with each season of the television series "The X-Files," the producers have always taken risks and tried new things. The accuracy of the AI-related predictions is unproven; however, some argue that the visuals of the prediction should be secondary to honesty.

The main issue is whether the show is trustworthy. Watchers seek authentic performances, clever clues, and genuine enjoyment, not artificially generated content. One fan asked what's next if they're using AI to save money.

Currently, neither Fox nor the show has said anything about the claims. It's not clear whether the complaints will hurt ratings or change anything, but it indicates that people are watching AI in entertainment more closely.

Read more: Ken Jeong Will Receive His Own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame