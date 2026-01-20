Gleb Savchenko appears to have moved on. "The Dancing With the Stars" professional was seen kissing a mystery woman on Sunday, January 18, nearly nine months after his breakup from model Brooks Nader.

Photos published by Just Jared show the 42-year-old holding hands, hugging, and sharing a kiss with the unidentified brunette at the Studio City Farmers Market in California.

Both appeared relaxed and happy, with Savchenko wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, white shorts, green baseball cap, and sunglasses, while his date sported a white sports bra, black shrug, and leggings as they browsed the market and even purchased a plant together.

Us Weekly confirmed that Savchenko's representative has not commented on the outing.

Savchenko has been single since his second split from Nader, 28, in April 2025. The former couple first met in September 2024 after being partnered on season 33 of DWTS.

Their connection was instant; Nader shared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in December 2025, "We started being intimate [on] day one ... like, the day I met him."

Gleb Savchenko Opens Up on Surprising Breakup

The pair's relationship was marked by ups and downs. They briefly split shortly after placing ninth on the show and reconciled in November 2024.

Ultimately, Nader ended the relationship in April 2025, a move that reportedly surprised Savchenko.

He told sources at the time, "The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied."

He added, "I'm still processing everything" and wished Nader "the best moving forward."

After the breakup, both Brooks and her sister publicly accused Savchenko of cheating, claims he has called "lies and rumors." Nader also aired her accusations on her family's reality show, "Love Thy Nader."

According to Yahoo, Savchenko's romantic history includes past relationships with model and TV personality Elena Belle from 2021 to 2024, a rumored brief fling with actor Cassie Scerbo in 2020-2021, and a long-term marriage with dancer and choreographer Elena Samodanova.

He shares two daughters with Samodanova, and their 14-year marriage ended in 2020.