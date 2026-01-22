Rumors of tension within the "Queer Eye" cast have intensified, with sources claiming that Karamo Brown's feud with some of his former co-stars began after a hot mic incident last summer.

The 45-year-old reality star reportedly discovered that fellow Fab Five members Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness were overheard criticizing him while he briefly stepped away during filming for Season 10 in Washington, D.C.

According to TMZ, Karamo had brought his mother, Charmaine Brown, to the set and provided her with headphones to observe production.

While he was away, Charmaine allegedly overheard the trio speaking negatively about Karamo, including judgments on some of his personal life choices.

She later relayed the comments to her son, sparking an immediate rift.

Sources say Karamo responded by cutting ties with Porowski, France, and Van Ness, while maintaining his friendship with Jeremiah Brent, the only castmate he still follows on Instagram.

This discord became public after Karamo abruptly canceled a planned appearance on "CBS Mornings" alongside his co-stars, PageSix reported.

His absence, less than an hour before going live, left the remaining Fab Five stunned.

Queer Eye’s Karamo abruptly pulled out of a cast interview with CBS Mornings just one hour before airtime, citing fears of being “bullied.”



The Queer Eye cast reacted to the move live on the air as Gayle King read his statement. pic.twitter.com/66QUwradsC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2026

Karamo Brown Cites Emotional Abuse

During the broadcast, co-host Gayle King read a letter from Karamo explaining his decision.

"Karamo has felt mentally and emotionally abused for years and he's been advised by his therapist to protect himself and his peace by not attending," King said.

According to Pedestrian, in a video message, Karamo added, "Just like the themes of the season, I am modelling what I believe is most important, which I want to remind you all ... Love yourselves and protect yourselves. That's why I'm here at home and not there."

The public fallout extends to social media. Observers have noted that Karamo and some of his co-stars no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Older posts tagging him have been removed or ignored, adding to speculation about the ongoing tension.

The alleged hot mic feud also adds context to the already strained dynamics following original design expert Bobby Berk's departure from the show.

Berk told Cosmopolitan that the cast had assumed the series would not return without all members, and that emotions ran high during negotiations for the new season.

"We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight," he said, noting that some tensions, such as with Tan France, may take months to fully mend.

Representatives for Karamo, Porowski, France, Van Ness, and Brent have not publicly commented on the incident.