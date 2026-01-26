Eric Dane, best known for his role on "Grey's Anatomy," was unable to attend a major awards gala on Saturday because of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a serious nerve disease also called Lou Gehrig's disease.

The actor had been scheduled to appear in person at the ALS Network's Champions for Cures and Care gala, where he was set to receive a top honor, Variety reported.

Organizers confirmed just hours before the event that Dane could not attend due to the physical effects of ALS.

Despite his absence, the night still focused on his advocacy work and his ongoing support for people living with the disease.

Dane was chosen as the recipient of the Advocate of the Year Award, an honor given to individuals who help bring attention and support to the ALS community.

In a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly, an ALS Network representative explained the decision with care and respect.

"We remain deeply grateful for his courage, advocacy and continued commitment to the ALS community," the spokesperson said. "We honor him fully this evening with our profound respect and support."

Eric Dane Thanks ALS Community

Grammy-nominated Broadway performer Aaron Lazar accepted the award on Dane's behalf. Although Dane could not be there physically, his voice was still part of the evening.

He sent a pre-recorded video message that was played during the gala, allowing him to thank the ALS Network and those who stand beside him.

"This award is not just for me," Dane said in the message. "It's for my beautiful loved ones who are fighting with me, and it's for every person who has faced ALS with courage."

He also praised caregivers and advocates who work daily to push for progress and better care.

According to DailyMail, Dane first shared his ALS diagnosis publicly in April 2025. At the time, he told People magazine that he felt thankful he could continue working and asked for privacy for his family as they adjust to the news.

His openness has since helped bring more attention to ALS and the challenges faced by those living with it.

ALS is a fatal disease that attacks the nerves controlling muscle movement. Over time, it weakens muscles and can make it hard to speak, move, and breathe. There is currently no cure.