John Ramsey, the father of murdered child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey, is rejecting a disturbing online rumor that falsely links his daughter to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as viral TikTok videos continue to circulate speculation nearly three decades after the unsolved killing.

According to RadarOnline, the renewed controversy stems from social media posts highlighting a portrait that once hung in Epstein's New York mansion, depicting him carrying a young blonde girl on his shoulders. TikTok users claimed the child bore a resemblance to JonBenét, who was found dead in the basement of her family's Boulder home on Christmas Day in 1996.

Several videos juxtaposed the image with photographs of JonBenét, with creators suggesting she may have crossed paths with Epstein. One video also alleged Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, attended JonBenét's sixth birthday party. Another showed a framed photo of a blonde child with her face obscured, implying she may have been a victim.

In one widely shared clip, a content creator questioned the alleged resemblance, saying, "I mean, if you don't see it, you don't see it, but I'm sure you see it. Is that JonBenét?" The creator further compared clothing worn by the child in Epstein-related imagery to garments seen in JonBenét's family-distributed posters.

Commenters echoed the speculation. One wrote, "I don't think it's a stretch at all," while another added, "Yes. I believe it's JonBenet." A third remarked, "My mind is blown. So sad!"

Responding to the claims, Ramsey dismissed the allegations outright. Introducing his remarks, Ramsey addressed the rumors during a conversation with TMZ. "Absolutely no truth to it. I haven't seen this, but with A.I., anything is possible," he said, according to RadarOnline.

He continued by criticizing the cruelty of online speculation, adding, "I figured one of these days I would be accused of being an Epstein pal. Hasn't happened yet. Internet people can be very cruel..."

RadarOnline also reported that commenters pointed to what they described as an "odd coincidence" involving legal representation. A social media user claimed that Ramsey and Maxwell shared the same Denver law firm at different times.

The firm, Haddon, Morgan and Foreman, represented Ramsey following his daughter's murder and later represented Maxwell in a civil lawsuit brought by Epstein trafficking accuser Virginia Giuffre.

JonBenét's murder remains one of the most notorious cold cases in U.S. history. No arrests have ever been made. Ramsey discovered his daughter's body hours after reporting her missing, initially believing she had been kidnapped. Both he and his late wife, Patsy Ramsey, consistently denied involvement.

While DNA evidence later suggested an unknown male could be linked to the crime, the case remains unresolved. Despite recurring speculation, Ramsey has continued to pursue new leads while forcefully rejecting claims he says retraumatize his family, RadarOnline reported.