Scarlett Johansson said she was repeatedly offered similar roles early in her career because casting decisions were often driven by her looks and the way women were viewed in Hollywood.

In a recent interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, Johansson said the industry placed heavy emphasis on appearance when she was starting out. She said that at the time, women her age had far fewer serious acting opportunities than they do now.

Johansson said the roles that came her way were often limited to the same narrow archetypes. She described being offered parts such as "the other woman," "the side piece," and the "bombshell," saying those choices reflected the standards of the era, according to Deadline.

Johansson began acting as a child and appeared in early films including "North," "Manny & Lo," and "The Horse Whisperer," building a profile before she moved into more prominent work as a teenager and young adult.

Her career broadened in the early 2000s with acclaimed roles in "Ghost World," "Lost in Translation," "Girl with a Pearl Earring," and "Match Point," which helped establish her as one of the most visible young actresses of that period.

She later became a major box-office star through the Marvel films as Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, while taking on other high-profile projects such as "Lucy," "Her," "Marriage Story," and "Jojo Rabbit," Rotten Tomatoes reported.

Johansson's awards history includes a BAFTA Award, a Tony Award, and a Saturn Award, along with two Academy Award nominations for "Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit" in 2020. She has also received nominations and wins across major industry honors, including Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild recognition, and festival awards tied to performances in films such as "Lost in Translation," "Her," and "Marriage Story."

Johansson has also sung in films and has done music-related work outside acting. She released the album "Anywhere I Lay My Head" in 2008, which featured Tom Waits covers, and later released "Break Up" in 2009 with Pete Yorn; she also contributed vocals to film projects and soundtrack work, as per People.