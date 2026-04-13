Nicole Kidman said she is training to become a death doula after the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, saying the experience made her think more deeply about end-of-life care and support. She shared the plan during a recent appearance at the University of San Francisco's Silk Speaker Series.

Kidman said the idea "may sound a little weird," but explained that she wants to be more useful to people facing death and to the families around them. Her comments came nearly two years after her mother died at 84 in September 2024.

Kidman has often spoken about her close relationship with Janelle, whom she has described as her "compass" and a major guide in her life. She said her mother shaped the way she thinks about family, resilience, and care, according to NBC News.

She also honored her mother publicly after her death. Kidman posted a tribute on social media on what would have been Janelle's 85th birthday and later dedicated an award speech to both of her parents, saying much of her career had been shaped by them.

Her father, Dr. Antony Kidman, was a psychologist and author who died in 2014 after an accident while visiting family in Singapore. Kidman has said both parents left a lasting mark on her values and her approach to life.

The cause of Janelle Kidman's death was not publicly disclosed. Reports at the time said she had faced health problems in recent years, and one report noted she had battled breast cancer in 1985, but no official cause of death was released, E! News reported.

Nicole Kidman's New Interest in Death Doula Work

A death doula is a nonmedical support person who helps people and families through the dying process. The role can include emotional comfort, spiritual support, practical guidance, help with advance care planning, sitting vigil, and assistance with funeral or obituary planning.

Kidman's recent screen work has kept her busy. In 2025, she headlined the thriller "Holland" and returned for season two of "Nine Perfect Strangers," and she has "Practical Magic 2" scheduled for 2026.

The new interest in death doula work appears to follow a personal loss that she has discussed publicly since 2024. Kidman first announced her mother's death while leaving the Venice Film Festival, where she was accepting an acting award, as per The Guardian.